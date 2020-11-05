Society Vietnam pledges to ensure safety for foreigners Vietnam will strengthen security measures to ensure safety for foreigners who are living and working in the country, including Russian citizens, stated Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Duong Hoai Nam at a regular meeting of the ministry in Hanoi on November 5.

Society VNA gives relief aid to flood victims in Quang Nam A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by General Director Nguyen Duc Loi on November 5 visited the central province of Quang Nam, one of the hardest-hit localities by recent floods and storms.

Society Binh Phuoc province’s anti-poverty measures yield excellent results The south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc expects to exceed its target for poverty reduction among ethnic groups this year as localities step up implementation of alleviation measures, according to its Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan (China) Four round-trip flights are expected to be launched between Vietnam and Taiwan (China) each week after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh agreed with plans to resume commercial flights between the two sides from September 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Vice Spokesperson Duong Hoai Nam has said.