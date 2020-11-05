Aid continues coming to flood victims in central region
A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), led by its President Nguyen Dinh Khang, on November 5 presented 500 million VND (21,600 USD) to residents who were affected by recent floods in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
The delegation of the VGCL presents the aid to Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), led by its President Nguyen Dinh Khang, on November 5 presented 500 million VND (21,600 USD) to residents who were affected by recent floods in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
On this occasion, Khang handed over another 500 million VND to help members of trade unions and labourers overcome consequences of the natural disasters and stabilise their lives.
Extending his sympathies to local residents, labourers and trade union members over great losses caused by the natural disasters, Khang voiced his hope that local authorities will continue to help them surmount difficulties and promptly stabilise their lives.
The VGCL delegation also visited and offered 5 million VND to the families of two workers who were killed in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in October and a member of Hue city’s federation of labour whose house collapsed due to the recent storm.
Vietnamese people in the Republic of Korea have raised close to 3 billion VND to support flood victims in the central region, according to the Embassy of Vietnam in the RoK.
The assistance had been sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the central provinces, the embassy said, adding that fundraising activities are underway.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt has launched a fundraising campaign for people in the central region devastated by floods and storms, which will run until November 11./.
On this occasion, Khang handed over another 500 million VND to help members of trade unions and labourers overcome consequences of the natural disasters and stabilise their lives.
Extending his sympathies to local residents, labourers and trade union members over great losses caused by the natural disasters, Khang voiced his hope that local authorities will continue to help them surmount difficulties and promptly stabilise their lives.
The VGCL delegation also visited and offered 5 million VND to the families of two workers who were killed in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in October and a member of Hue city’s federation of labour whose house collapsed due to the recent storm.
Vietnamese people in the Republic of Korea have raised close to 3 billion VND to support flood victims in the central region, according to the Embassy of Vietnam in the RoK.
The assistance had been sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the central provinces, the embassy said, adding that fundraising activities are underway.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt has launched a fundraising campaign for people in the central region devastated by floods and storms, which will run until November 11./.