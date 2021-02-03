Aid sent to help Hai Duong combat COVID-19
Hai Duong, Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment, has received billions of VND together with medical supplies and necessities from a number of donors to help it deal with the COVID-19 resurgence.
Property developer Ecopark Hai Duong on February 2 donates 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to help Hai Duong fight COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Local property developer Ecopark Hai Duong on February 2 donated a total 12.2 billion VND (approximately 530,700 USD) in cash and medical supplies to aid the northern province’s COVID-19 response.
The donation includes 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits and 5 billion VND in cash for the province to build and operate a new wastewater treatment system at its COVID-19 hospital. The company also presented 200 million VND to support officers and people stationed at local checkpoints.
On the same day, Dai An JSC handed over 5 billion VND in cash to help the province purchase rapid test kits and 750 aid packages to people in the pandemic-hit commune of Le Loi, the province’s Chi Linh City. Petrolimex Hai Duong, meanwhile, donated 50 million VND and 20,000 medical masks.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duong Thai expressed his gratitude towards the companies’ gesture, saying such timely reliefs have come to Hai Duong at the time of hardship, particularly when the province is working day and night to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in several areas.
The support will motivate those who are working at the frontline in the battle against pandemic, he said, calling for more support and sharing from the business community and donors to help the province keep COVID-19 at bay.
A day prior, the provincial Fatherland Front Committee received more than 4.3 billion VND in cash alongside necessity goods sent by enterprises and individual donors for its COVID-19 prevention efforts.
The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) donated 3 billion VND for the province to procure ambulances and medical equipment while 1.35 billion VND was contributed by An Phat Holdings to equip State-designated quarantine camps in Chi Linh, Kinh Mon, and Nam Sach with 100 TV sets and provide meals for around 4,000 quarantined people here in 20 days.
As of February 3 morning, Vietnam has documented a total 1,891 COVID-19 cases. The national count includes 1,003 community infections, 310 of which linked to Hai Duong since the COVID-19 resurfaced in the province on January 27./.