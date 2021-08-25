AIPA to establish dialogue mechanisms with ASEAN and EP
Proposals for the establishment of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s dialogue with ASEAN and European Parliament (EP) will be put forward to the AIPA’s 42nd General Assembly (AIPA-42) in the second plenary session, heard a meeting on August 25.
A meeting is held by the Organisational Committee via video teleconference on April 25 to discuss draft resolutions to be submitted to AIPA-42 for adoption. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Proposals for the establishment of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s dialogue with ASEAN and European Parliament (EP) will be put forward to the AIPA’s 42nd General Assembly (AIPA-42) in the second plenary session, heard a meeting on August 25.
The meeting was held by the Organisational Committee via video teleconference to discuss draft resolutions to be submitted to AIPA-42 for adoption. It was attended by AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van and Le Thu Ha, permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations, representing the Vietnamese delegation.
Approving the draft resolutions, Vietnam voiced support for expanding partnership between AIPA and other parliaments and parliamentary organisations worldwide, contributing to the regional peace, stability and cooperation and consolidating the AIPA international position; while noting that further consideration should be given to allowing more observers.
Le Thu Ha, permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations, represents the Vietnamese delegation at the event. (Photo: VNA)Vietnam agreed to foster cooperation between ASEAN and AIPA, saying that more studies and consultation must be conducted to figure out a suitable information exchange and coordination between the two sides.
Regarding the establishment of a AIPA-EP dialogue, Vietnam held that it provides an opportunity to increase the exchange of information and experience and deepen ties between AIPA and EP as an observer. AIPA needs to further strengthen the participation of the observers in order to achieve specific and more practical results.
Vietnam also underscored the importance of building an operational framework for the AIPA’s Young Parliamentarians.
Participants to the event said that there must be a practical dialogue mechanism between AIPA and ASEAN to promote the discussion of ASEAN integration plan.
They agreed with the AIPA Secretariat’s proposal on setting up an annual inter-regional dialogue outside the AIPA General Assembly framework relating to the formation of the AIPA-EP dialogue. They also concurred to establish a working group for reviewing necessary procedures and relevant technical issues for the organisation of a meeting of AIPA Young Parliamentarians.
The Organisational Committee later adopted the draft resolution for AIPA-43 to take place in Cambodia in September 2022./.