World Indonesia cooperates with China to build COVID-19 vaccine factory Chinese and Indonesian companies are cooperating to build a COVID-19 vaccine factory to meet demand in Indonesia, according to Indonesia's Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

World Singapore’s COVID-19 control measures pose uneven effect on families The circuit breaker that Singapore imposed in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 had an uneven effect on families, according to a research recently published by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

World Laos sees highest inflation rise in 11 months The year-on-year inflation rate of Laos rose to 4.7 percent in July, highest level recorded since August last year, reported the Lao Statistics Bureau.

World Vietnam affirms importance of humanitarian aid to Syrian people Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has highlighted the need to prioritise humanitarian assistance efforts to help Syrian people overcome impacts of the crisis in Syria.