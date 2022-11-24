Air passenger volume soars in 11 months
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s airports recorded an annual leap of 221%, serving 90.8 million passengers between January and November, unveiled a representative from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Of the total, there were 9.8 million foreigners, up 2.041% from 2021.
The volume of domestic passengers tended to increase sharply, reaching 81 million, an annual growth of 191.3% and even 18.4% higher than the same period in 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the amount of goods transported by air stood at 1.28 million tonnes, dropping by 2.1% from last year.
During the 11-month period, Vietnamese airlines transported 45 million people and 259,000 tonnes of goods, increasing 217.1% and 2.4% annually, respectively.
In November alone, Vietnamese airports’ passenger and goods throughputs reached 8.67 million and 24,000 tonnes, up 7% and 5% month-on-month, respectively./.