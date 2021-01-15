Air pollution engulfs Hanoi city
Visible dense haze engulfed Hanoi throughout January 14 with the air quality index (AQI) monitored at most sensor station reaching unhealthy levels from 151 to 193 from early in the morning.
Thick haze blankets Hanoi's Hoang Quoc Viet road.
Air quality index measurement systems from the General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and independent air quality trackers PAMAir and AirVisual reported similar results at the very unhealthy purple level.
VN Air showed many places in Hanoi reaching the red-warning level for air pollution with AQI of 151-193 at 8am on January 14.
AirVisual forecasts that the air quality in Hanoi will still be polluted this weekend.
At 8am on January 14, AQI was reported at 285, the purple level, which is very harmful to health. This index remained until 1pm.
PAM Air recorded the AQI index in most areas of Hanoi was at red, purple, brown levels at 8am on January 14. Sixteen stations showed brown level from 302 to 440.
These stations include Dong Anh town in Dong Anh district, Tran Hung Dao in Son Tay township, Phu Dong in Ba Vi district, Le Quang Dao, Co Dong, Pam Farm-Van Con in Hoai Duc district, Hoa Lac high-tech innovation centre in Thạch That district, and some stations in Hoan Kiem, Tay Ho, Dong Da and Thanh Xuan districts.
Air pollutants, including fine particulate matter PM2.5, were trapped near ground level, worsening the air quality in Hanoi and other northern provinces.
Residents should stay updated on the air quality and follow expert recommendations during heavy air pollution, doctors said./.