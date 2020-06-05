Environment Agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

Environment Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

Environment Activities responding to action month for environment launched The Ministry of Nature Resources and Environment has urged relevant agencies to arrange activities in the “Action Month for Environment”, in response to the World Environment Day (June 5).