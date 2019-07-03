Illustrative photo (Source: Vietnam Airlines)

Vietnam Airlines and Jestar Pacific have announced their schedule changes for flights to and from the Cat Bi airport in the northern port city of Hai Phong on July 3 over impact of Typhoon Mun.Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines will cancel two flights coded VN1192 and VN1193 between Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City, while Jestar Pacific’s flights coded BL594 and BL595 connecting the two destinations will land and depart at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport instead of Cat Bi.Affected passengers will be assisted following regulations. If requested, they will be transferred to available seats on other flights free of charge.The two carriers recommended their passengers, who plan to travel to or from airports in typhoon-hit destinations, including Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An, frequently update weather forecast and related flight information.According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Typhoon Mun was about 130km south-southeast off Quang Ninh and Nam Dinh provinces as of 13:00 of July 3.In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move west-northwest at a speed of about 10-15km per hour.-VNA