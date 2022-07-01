Business Thailand, Vietnam foster energy cooperation Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow lauded Vietnam’s rapid economic development over the past years, especially in energy, during his meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on July 1.

Business Vietnamese Goods Week underway in Japan The Vietnamese Goods Week 2022 is taking place at over 350 supermarkets and stores run by retail giant AEON across Japan and on its website until June 3.

Business Fresh lychee on national flag carrier’s in-flight menu Fresh lychee, which is in season now in northern Vietnam, has returned to in-flight meals on Vietnam Airlines after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.