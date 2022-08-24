Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airports and airlines to announce the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s latest regulations on compulsory COVID-19 testing before entering the East Asian country.



It said the Korea Disease Prevention and Control Agency (KDCA) recently sent a notice on the regulations to airlines operating flights between Vietnam and the RoK.



Accordingly, all passengers when entering the RoK must present certificates showing they are negative to COVID-19 (in English or Korean) that are valid within 48 hours for PCR testing and within 24 hours for rapid testing from the date of departure.



Airports and airlines must report to the CAAV before August 31 about cases that were refused for airline tickets despite having valid COVID-19 negative test result certificates, as reported by the Korean press and citizens.



According to the KDCA, the RoK recorded 139,883 new COVID-19 cases on August 24, 456 of them were imported, bringing the total caseload to 22,588,640. The number of fatalities also amounted to 26,224. The Korean authorities are maintaining high alert over the possible resurgence of the pandemic this autumn/.