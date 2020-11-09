Society An Giang sees less crime thanks to regular police force Since regular police were mobilised to work in communes in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, the locality has seen a significant drop in crime.

Society New axis road to boost development in southwestern region The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

Society Flight brings home nearly 360 Vietnamese from US, Japan In the face of COVID-19, nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens in the US and Japan were repatriated on a flight that landed at Da Nang International Airport on November 8.

Society Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.