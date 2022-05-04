Airports welcome over 1.1 million passengers during 4-day holiday
Total passengers passing through airports across Vietnam exceeded 1.1 million during the four-day National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, reported the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
At Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) –
The figure represented an annual decrease of 3.3 percent, however goods throughput hit 15,900 tonnes, up 7.5 percent on year.
Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh city, Noi Bai in Hanoi, and Da Nang in the central city of the same name received 375,000, 240,000 and 94,800 passengers, as well as 4,900, 9,600 and 316 tonnes of goods, respectively.
Vietnamese airlines operated 3,600 flights, down 13.5 percent over the same period last year. Of the flights, 3,300 took off on time, and 25 were cancelled.
This year, the National Reunification Day and the May Day fell on Saturday and Sunday, so people had two more days off on May 2 and May 3./.