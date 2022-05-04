Destinations Phu Quoc - Leading resort and entertainment paradise in Southeast Asia Phu Quoc is the largest island in Vietnam and boasts a mild climate and natural beauty. It has gradually become a resort paradise for both domestic and foreign tourists, a land rich in primaeval forests, pristine poetic beaches, and a host of resorts and high-end entertainment venues.

Culture - Sports Sea tourism season kicked off nationwide Hai Phong, Da Nang, and Ha Tinh kicked off the sea tourism season of 2022 with ceremonies held on April 30.

Destinations First-ever pedestrian zone in Can Tho makes debut The Ninh Kieu pedestrian zone, the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, was inaugurated on April 30, expected to be a draw for domestic and foreign tourists.