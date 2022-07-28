Health Vietnam basically assessed as COVID-19 safe zone: Ministry Vietnam is basically assessed as a COVID-19 ‘green zone’ – an area where the coronavirus is under control, the Ministry of Health has announced.

WHO to continue to support Vietnam in monkeypox prevention, response: Representative The World Health Organisation (WHO) will continue to share information with Vietnam on developments of monkeypox and support the country in the prevention and control of the disease, Dr. Socorro Escalante, Acting WHO Representative in Vietnam told the media on July 26.

Vietnam logs 1,460 COVID-19 cases on July 26 A total 1,460 COVID-19 cases were logged on July 26, the highest over the past about 70 days, raising the national caseload to 10,770,304, according to the Ministry of Health.