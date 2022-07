Passengers undergo security check at an airport. (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City has proposed the Ministry of Health permit it to impose health declaration on arrivals in local ports of entry to early detect suspected cases of monkeypox The proposal was submitted on July 27, following the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s declaration of monkeypox as a global health emergency on July 23.The municipal People’s Committee said in the current context, it is an urgent need to proactively monitor and early detect suspected infections in order to make timely response to prevent the disease from spreading.It noted that the local health sector is stepping up monitoring at ports of entry and health establishments while intensifying communications in the community to early discover monkeypox cases, which is one of the sector’s urgent tasks at present.As of July 25, HCM City hadn’t record any monkeypox infections. Its Health Department has demanded all medical establishments to promptly take measures against this disease./.