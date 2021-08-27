World India’s exports to ASEAN expected to reach 46 billion USD Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has said that India is expected to export 46 billion USD worth of goods to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fiscal year 2021-2022, ending in March 2022.

World Malaysia’s PM and opposition leaders find common ground in combating COVID-19 Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and opposition leaders on August 25 pledged to find “common ground” to tackle the spreading COVID-19 pandemic and boost the economy, seeking to ease long-running political turbulence.

World Vietnam calls for ensuring security of elections in Iraq Vietnam welcomes efforts of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and international organisations and partners to assist Iraq in organising early elections scheduled for this October, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.