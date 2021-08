They associated Giap’s role with the Dien Bien Phu historical victory, forcing the French colonialists to sit down for peace negotiation, ending the Indochina war and completely liberating North Vietnam.The General was also the chief architect of Vietnam’s resistance war against the invading US imperialists, reunifying the nation. In addition to his military talent, Giap was also an excellent diplomat. His great experience in the national liberation revolution made an important contribution to the development of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and other countries.The articles showed their respect for his talent and personality, considering him a great figure of the world.They also covered the news on a photo exhibition on the General held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria ./.