Algerian press consider Vietnam as socio-economic model
An art programme marks the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Algiers (VNA) – Leading newspapers and websites in Algeria have posted articles praising the achievements Vietnam has made after nearly 35 years of “Doi moi” (renewal) under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
The articles highlighted the significance of the birth and historic role of the CPV and late President Ho Chi Minh.
They expressed admiration for Vietnam’s increasing position on the international arena, considering Vietnam as a socio-economic model for developing countries.
In his article titled “Role of the CPV in Vietnam’s historical turning points”, Secretary General of the Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Association Mohamed Berzig said the Vietnamese people have gained great victories over the past 90 years under the CPV’s leadership.
Particularly, in recent years, despite global difficulties, Vietnam had still managed to make outstanding achievements, which is a vivid demonstration of the judicious leadership of the Vietnamese Party and State.
The path that Vietnam is moving forward on is an example for Algeria to learn from, he added.
Meanwhile, Chairwoman of the Association of Vietnamese people in Algeria Mihoubi Yamina expressed her admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh in an article titled “President Ho Chi Minh – founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam.”
During his glorious career, President Ho Chi Minh laid the foundation for the establishment and development of the CPV, which led the Vietnamese people to achieve great victories in national building and defence.
Yamina said President Ho Chi Minh set a moral example for future generations, adding that he was a great leader and friend of the Algerian people.
Kadour Naimi, a famous writer, poet and director in Algeria, said Vietnam is assuming two important roles in 2020 as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021.
This presents opportunities for Vietnam to make active and responsible contributions to peace, security and prosperity in the region and beyond, he added.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh said the articles helped contribute to promoting the image of Vietnam, especially among Algerian youngsters./.