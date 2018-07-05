Hanoi (VNA) – Algeria’s Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel will visit Vietnam on July 13-14 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.



This is the first visit to Vietnam by Abdelkader Messahel as Foreign Minister of Algeria, said Ngo Toan Thang, vice spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference in Hanoi on July 5.



Thang said the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Algeria has seen positive strides over the past few years.



The Algerian FM’s visit is intended to step up the bilateral collaborative ties in various fields, especially trade, investment, oil and gas, and labour.



The two countries have succeeded in implementing the outcomes gained at the 11th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria inter-governmental committee in November 2017, where they discussed some regional and international issues of mutual concern.



Abdelkader Messahel is scheduled to hold talks with Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh, meet Vietnamese leaders, and work with some Vietnamese ministries and departments, according to Thang. -VNA