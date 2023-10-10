Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group makes debut
The Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group makes its debut in Algiers on October 9. (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – The Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group made its debut in Algiers on October 9, aiming to reinforce relations between the two countries in all fields, especially through parliamentary channel.
According to Deputy Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Monder Bouden, the establishment of the group is the continuity of the sound traditional friendship between the two countries, showing Algeria’s wish to lift up the bilateral political relationship to a new height, making it broader and deeper across all fields.
Bouden expressed his hope that the establishment of the Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group will help activate cooperation agreements signed between the two legislatures and promote bilateral coordination and consultation at international forums.
Addressing the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh reaffirmed that Vietnam prioritises the reinforcement of friendship and cooperation with traditional friends, including Algeria. He highlighted the sound relations between the two countries, including parliamentarian cooperation.
The diplomat said that the establishment of the group is an important milestone in the Vietnam-Algeria relationship, especially on the thresholds of the Inter-Governmental Committee’s meeting slated for October 16-18 in Hanoi. As schedule, the Algerian delegation will be led by the Algerian Minister of Industry who will be accompanied by leaders of many leading firms of Algeria. The event is expected to help further promote the bilateral partnership in many areas, including economy and trade.
Miloud Benmakhlouf, an official from Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group was formed at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 61st founding anniversary of diplomatic relations. He underlined that the two countries share similar viewpoints on many international issues and the hope to promote their ties in many areas.
For his part, Chairman of the Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Salah Djeghloul affirmed that the group will become a link for parliamentary partnership between the two countries, and described it as a new achievement in the bilateral relationship that has a deep historical root.
At the meeting between Deputy Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Monder Bouden and Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh before the launching ceremony of the Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group. (Photo: VNA)In a meeting with the Vietnamese ambassador before the launching ceremony, Deputy Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Monder Bouden spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and highly valued the ties with Vietnam in the fields of parliamentary cooperation and locality-to-locality collaboration.
Bouden expressed hope to further beef up bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation to match the sound diplomatic and political ties as well as the great potential between the two countries.
Algeria is willing to act as a bridge and a gateway for Vietnam to enter the African market, he said, showing his hope that Vietnam will help Algeria access the Asian market./.