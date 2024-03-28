Politics Top legislator lauds Keidanren’s role in fostering Vietnam - Japan ties National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Fujimoto Masayoshi and Hyodo Masayuki, chairmen of the Japan - Vietnam Economic Committee at the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), along with leaders of some Keidanren member enterprises in Hanoi on March 28.

Politics Officials in Quang Binh confident in Party personnel preparations Voters, officials, and Party members in the central province of Quang Binh have expressed their confidence in the personnel preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador attends Brazil communist party’s Vermelho festival Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi attended the second Vermelho Festival in Salvador, northeastern Brazil, from March 21-24 at the invitation of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB).

Politics HCM City wishes to strengthen cooperation with DPRK localities: Official Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with localities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said Politburo member, Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on March 27 while receiving Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam.