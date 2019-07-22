Vietnamese students bring home one silver and three bronze medals at 2019 International Biology Olympiad (Source: Internet)

– All the four Vietnamese students who participated in the 2019 International Biology Olympiad in Hungary have brought home one silver and three bronze medals, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on July 21.Hoang Minh Trung from Lam Son High School for Gifted Students in the central province of Thanh Hoa won a silver medal, while the bronze medals went to Duong Tung Lam from Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students in central Nghe An province, Ha Vu Huyen Linh from Hanoi University of Science (HUS) High School for Gifted Students, and Hoang Thi Huyen Trang from Hung Vuong High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Phu Tho.The 2019 International Biology Olympiad was held in Szeged city from July 14-21 with the participation of students from 74 countries and territories.Vietnamese students won three gold and one silver at last year’s contest.-VNA