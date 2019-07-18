All Vietnamese students to mathematics contest in Japan win prizes (Source: VNA)

- All 32 students of Vietnam attending the World Mathematics Invitational (WMI) 2019 competition in Fukuoka, Japan, have won awards, including three diamond, nine gold, eight silver, nine bronze and three consolation prizes.The event, taking place on July 15-19, drew the participation of 1,500 candidates from 23 countries and territories worldwide. The Vietnamese candidates are from primary and secondary schools in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi.Luong Manh Duc from the Trung Vuong secondary school won a special cup “The Star of the World”, which is given to the diamond prize winner with the highest score.The WMI 2018 was initiated in 2013 by Chairman of the Chinese Mathematics Association Kun-Lung Tsai and Prof. Quan Lam from the University of California, Berkeley, the US.The annual competition aims to promote mathematics study in schools and organisations around the world, while providing a venue for students to enhance culture exchange and share experience in learning mathematics.-VNA