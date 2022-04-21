Health Over 1 million people receive COVID-19 e-passports Over 1 million Vietnamese people had received COVID-19 passport as of April 20 after six days the Ministry of Health (MoH) started to issue the certification through “So suc khoe dien tu” and “PC-COVID” apps.

Health Vaccination of children carried out safely The vaccination of children aged between five and under 12 years old have been carried out safely in many localities over the past few days and no incidents have been recorded so far.

Health Agencies asked to speed up issuance of vaccine passports The Ministry of Health on April 19 asked vaccination facilities and health agencies to quickly complete the database on people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this month so that they could get the vaccine passport.