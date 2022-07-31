Amazing nature in Son Tra peninsula
Da Nang is not only famed for its beautiful beaches but also for being home to the red-shanked douc – 'the queen' of the primates. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
Covering 4,400ha, Son Tra forest, the only one in Vietnam which has the ecosystem of a natural forest and the sea, is home to hundreds of species of animals, including 22 rare and endangered ones, including the red-shanked douc - a native of Indochina. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
Son Tra looks like a mushroom of which cap is Son Tra Mountain and stalk is a beautiful sandy beach that affords an ideal area for bathing, playing sports, fishing and swimming. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
In Vietnam, the red-shanked douc lives mainly north of the Truong Son mountain range from Nghe An to Kon Tum provinces. Son Tra peninsula is home to between 300 and 400 of the animal. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
Son Tra is also a stopover site for migratory bird species (Photo: vnexpress.net)
The birds often leave their winter homes for warmer regions every year and become a favourite topic of photographers. In the photo: a whimbrel on the Man Thai beach. (Photo: vnexpress.net)