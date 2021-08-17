Ambassador congratulates Lao journalists on Media and Publication Day
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung and representatives from Vietnamese press agencies' offices in Laos on August 17 came to the Lao Journalists’ Association (LJA) to congratulate them on the 71st anniversary of the Lao Media and Publication Day (August 13).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (Photo: VNA)
Appreciating great contributions of the Lao press to the struggle for national independence and development of Laos during the past 71 years, Ambassador Hung affirmed that the Lao press has not only well disseminated and promoted the guidelines and policies of the Lao Party and State to Lao people and international friends, but also made great contributions to preserving and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam - Laos.
He expressed his delight at the fine coordination between the Vietnamese and Lao press despite negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he hopes that the two countries’ press agencies will continue to cooperate closely and support each other to fulfil their communication task and contribute to helping the two peoples, especially young generations, understand the special relationship of the two countries.
Director General of the Lao National Radio Phosy Keomanivong attributed the development of the Lao press to the great support of Vietnam.
To date, all major Lao press agencies have closely partnered with Vietnamese press agencies. The two sides maintain the regular exchange of experience and information and Vietnam continues to support Laos in terms of technical facilities as well as human resources training, he added.
On this occasion, representatives of the two nations’ press agencies discussed how to cooperate and coordinate better in communication work in major events of the two countries, especially in the Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2022./.