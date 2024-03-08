Politics Vietnam strongly condemns inhumane attacks on int’l shipping lanes: Spokeswoman Vietnam strongly condemns violent, inhumane attacks targeting innocent civilians and civilian vessels on international shipping lanes, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang on March 7.

Politics Embassy confirms one Vietnamese casualty in Red Sea cargo ship attack One Vietnamese national was among the three casualties logged in a missile attack on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship by Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen on March 6, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti has confirmed.

Politics PM calls for unity, national pride among OV community in Australia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community in Australia to always uphold the honour of and take pride in being Vietnamese during a meeting in Canberra, Australia on March 7 (local time).

Politics PM receives Liberal Party of Australia leader Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leader of the Liberal Party of Australia (LPA) Peter Dutton in Canberra on March 7, within the framework of his official visit to Australia.