Ambassador reaffirms value of Buddhism
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has reaffirmed the value and vitality of Buddhist doctrines in the context that the world is facing conflicts, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic that are threatening human progress over the past decades.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
He made the statement during an online ceremony on July 2 marking the International Day of Vesak, the day on which the Buddha was born, on which he attained enlightenment, and on which he passed into Nirvana.
In face of such threats, Quy highlighted the common sense of responsibility for a world without pain and suffering, heightened kindness to end and prevent violence and tension, promote cooperation and narrow differences, towards striving for common interests of the humanity.
Speaking at the event, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres affirmed the timeless value of Buddha’s message of unity and service to others, especially at a time when the world is confronting challenges caused by COVID-19.
Via international cooperation, countries could overcome difficulties and build a sustainable and self-reliant world with equality for all, which is the spirit of Buddhism and vitality of the UN Charter, he said.
President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande also spotlighted the importance of compassion, and mutual understanding and respect, saying that they are values that the UN are promoting, contributing to living together peacefully in a diverse world.
In 1999, the UN General Assembly issued Resolution No.54/115 designating the full moon day of the fifth lunar month as the International Vesak Day. Since 2000, the UN has celebrated the annual event with various socio-cultural activities./.
