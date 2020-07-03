Society Hanoi assists construction of cultural house on Truong Sa The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Hanoi chapter on July 2 presented 38 billion VND (1,640 USD) to the Vietnam People’s Navy High Command to help build a multipurpose cultural house in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district, Khanh Hoa province.

Society Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools The central city of Da Nang has approved a project installing smart cameras at local senior high schools, its Department of Education and Training said on July 2.

Society Scholarships granted to disadvantaged students in HCM City The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and its “For the Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” club granted 160 scholarships to disadvantaged students in HCM City on July 2.