Politics NA chairman busy in Thailand’s Udon Thani province National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 10 morning offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a monument dedicated to the late leader in Udon Thani as part of his official visit to Thailand.

Politics Can Tho urged to mobilise all resources for master plan realisation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 10 asked the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to mobilise all possible resources to successfully implement its master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Politics Chinese leader’s Vietnam visit to deepen bilateral relations: Deputy FM The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12 to 13 will contribute to deepening the bilateral cooperation framework for a long-term future of relationship between the two countries, said Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand foster security cooperation Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang had a working session with Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Police-General Surachate Hakparn in Bangkok on December 8.