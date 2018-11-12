Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang (R) and Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang on November 12 paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Jusuf Kalla who underlined the need for extra efforts to deepen win-win cooperation between the two countries.Jusuf Kalla expressed his delight at the fine development of Vietnam-Indonesia traditional friendship and close cooperation over the past more than 60 years.He spoke highly of the outcomes of recent talks between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi and Bali, during which both sides had proposed specific measures to promote economic, trade and investment ties and help enterprises deal with difficulties.The Vice President thanked Vietnam for backing Indonesia’s initiatives, affirming that it will work with Vietnam in building priorities within the framework of the Indo-Pacific.He stressed the necessity to have better coordination in implementing the 2019-2023 Programme of Action, and discussing regional and multilateral issues of mutual concern at the ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Singapore as well as the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Papua New Guinea later this month.It is also essential to support each other and contribute to maintaining the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the region, the host added.For his part, Quang congratulated Indonesia on its successful organisation of many international events in recent times, including the 2018 Asian Games (ASIAD 18) and Asian Para Games, the ASEAN Leaders’ Gathering and the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).The success of these events has contributed to improving the image and role of Indonesia in the region and the world at large, he affirmed.The diplomat also extended his sympathy over Indonesia’s human and asset losses in a Lion Air plane crash and earthquakes in Lombok and Sulawesi.Talking to the media after the meeting, Ambassador Quang emphasised priorities in bilateral cooperation, including building political trust through high-level delegation exchanges, intensifying coordination in regional and international issues, soon addressing existing shortcomings related to an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and fishing, and raising two-way trade to 10 billion USD by 2020.-VNA