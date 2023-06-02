Vietnamese lychees in Perth city, Australia (Photo: VNA)

Before visiting Vietnam, PM Albanese will be in Singapore and delivering the keynote speech at the Shangri La dialogue, which is the most important strategic conference in Asia. He hoped that the Vietnamese Government will be listening very carefully to what he has to say. And he expected that there will be strong agreement on many of the points that he will make, because the countries share strong views about those issues.Regarding what could be expect from climate change and energy transition, he said despite different geographies, Vietnam and Australia are very dependent on carbon at the moment. They both made very ambitious commitments to decarbonise economies. So how that will be done will be very important.“Australia is doing a great deal in this area. At the moment, it is investing in wind power in Vietnam. We're working with Vinfast, to help them distribute their charging station network around the country. These green buses you see in Hanoi are co-invested by Australia and Vinfast. So we're doing a lot, but we can do a great deal more. And I predict that there will be some important announcements emerging from PM Albanese’s visit to Vietnam, precisely on that area”, he added./.