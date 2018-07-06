Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and El Salvador Nguyen Hoai Duong (R) presents his credentials to President of El Salvador Salvador Sanchez Ceren (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and El Salvador Nguyen Hoai Duong has pledged to do his utmost to nurture the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and El Salvador.He made the commitment while presenting his credentials to President of El Salvador Salvador Sanchez Ceren in San Salvador capital on July 5.Duong said he will spare no effort in his working tenure to promote the bilateral collaboration in all fields, especially economy, trade and investment.He conveyed the best regards of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Tran Dai Quang to the El Salvador President.The ambassador affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and Government always remember the valuable support of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, one of the two major political parties in El Salvador, and the El Salvador Government for Vietnam in the cause of national building and defence.President Salvador Sanchez Ceren expressed his admiration for the cause of national defence, construction and reform of Vietnamese people.He hoped during Duong’s working tenure, the sound friendship and cooperation between the two countries will be further reinforced and developed across the fields, especially economy, trade and investment.-VNA