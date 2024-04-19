Society Green growth – a pillar of Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership The Australian Government, through agencies and partners, have launched many official development assistance (ODA) projects in Vietnam, including those on climate change adaptation and clean energy infrastructure.

Society Vietnamese in Thailand, Israel commemorate legendary nation founders The overseas Vietnamese (OVs) communities in Thailand and Israel have held events to commemorate Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation.

Society Vietnamese youth pledge to join hands in climate change response A representative of Vietnam has affirmed the youth’s commitment to joining hands in climate change response, while attending a plenary session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum in New York on April 17.

Society Russian, Vietnamese university rectors gather in Moscow The second forum of rectors of Russian and Vietnamese universities took place at the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU) on April 18.