Business Public investment disbursement needs to be accelerated to boost growth: insiders Public investment is currently still an important growth driver, which needs to be accelerated so as to help the economy achieve a 6.5% growth this year, according to insiders.

Business Vietnam-Taiwan business forum held in Hanoi Vietnam has solidified its position as the most attractive investment destination for Taiwanese companies in Southeast Asia and globally, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong told the Vietnam-Taiwan business forum in Hanoi on April 8.

Business Vietnam, Laos sign new trade agreement Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith signed a new Vietnam-Laos trade agreement following their talks in Vientiane, Laos, on April 8.

Business Construction of Suntory PepsiCo’s largest factory in Asia kicks off The Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company kicked off the construction of its biggest factory in the Asia-Pacific region on April 8 at the Huu Thanh Industrial Park in Duc Hoa district, the southern province of Long An.