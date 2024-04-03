The Land Law (revised) includes the group of the Vietnamese origin residing abroad but without the Vietnamese nationality (also known as overseas Vietnamese) as land users, providing them with full rights to land use and housing like domestic citizens and Vietnamese residing abroad who have the Vietnamese nationality.

The law also clarifies that people of the Vietnamese origin residing abroad who are permitted to enter Vietnam are allowed to buy and rent houses associated with residential land use rights, and receive residential land use rights in housing development projects, inherit the right to use residential land and other types of land in the same plot of land with houses.

This change is expected to bring more investment opportunities to real estate buyers being overseas Vietnamese, while creating great potential for the market thanks to direct investment capital from overseas Vietnamese, experts said./.

VNA