Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Kazuo Kusakabe, Chief Representative of Hanoi Representative Office of Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, pointed to substantial potential for the two countries to strengthen their collaboration in digital economy.Vietnam and Japan issued a joint statement on the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world last month, which also mentioned enhancing cooperation in digital economy, he stressed.Participants said Vietnam should work to raise its capacity for digital economy in combination with its partnerships in this regard. They also discussed changes in the Vietnam-Japan relations, and international trends and developments that affect economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific./.