Ample room for Vietnam, Japan to boost cooperation in digital economy: Forum
A view of the forum. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese and Japanese experts exchanged views on solutions to foster cooperation in digital economy between the two countries at a forum in Hanoi on December 5.
The “Vietnam-Japan Policy Research Forum: Digital economy partnership under Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity: How should Japan and Vietnam cooperate?” was held by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) in coordination the Graduate School of Public Policy under the University of Tokyo, with the support of the Toshiba International Foundation.
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Anh Duong, Director of the CIEM’s Department for General Economic Issues and Integration Studies, highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in boosting digital economy and cooperation in this field.
Kazuo Kusakabe, Chief Representative of Hanoi Representative Office of Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, pointed to substantial potential for the two countries to strengthen their collaboration in digital economy.
Vietnam and Japan issued a joint statement on the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world last month, which also mentioned enhancing cooperation in digital economy, he stressed.
Participants said Vietnam should work to raise its capacity for digital economy in combination with its partnerships in this regard. They also discussed changes in the Vietnam-Japan relations, and international trends and developments that affect economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific./.