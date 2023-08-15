Business Pork trading floor to be launched in HCM City A cooperation agreement on forming a pork trading floor in Ho Chi Minh City was signed on August 14 between the municipal Departments of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV).

Business Sustainable production key for Vietnamese pepper to further enter EU: insider Following sustainable development will help Vietnamese pepper further enter the EU where more and more consumers ask for certificates that prove the products’s sustainability, an insider has said.

Business Ways must be sought to help firms join global production, supply chains: insiders Vietnamese exporters are facing new difficulties caused by tighter regulations and standards and fierce competition in international markets. Therefore, according to insiders, it is urgent to seek ways to help firms participate in the global production and supply chains.