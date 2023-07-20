Ample room remains for Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation: Party chief
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said he believes that ample room remains for Vietnam and Malaysia to expand their cooperation while receiving Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Hanoi on July 20.
The Party leader welcomed the official visit by the Malaysian PM, which takes place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1973- 2023), and stressed that Vietnam and Malaysia, as close neighbours in Southeast Asia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), share views on many important international issues, as well as similarities in culture and history.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosts a reception for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Hanoi on July 20. (Photo: VNA)He reiterated Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, with great importance attached to relations with neighbouring countries.
Trong shared with his guest the importance of the fight against corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena, saying that the fight has received warm support and trust from the public in Vietnam. He added that Vietnam has learned a lot from Malaysia’s development experience, and hailed the achievements that Malaysia has recorded under the leadership of the government led by PM Ibrahim.
He agreed with Ibrahim’s suggestions on the exchange of experience in leadership, socio-economic development management, and corruption and wastefulness combat.
For his part, the Malaysian PM lauded the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Party General Secretary’s contributions to Vietnam's national development.
Informing his host about outcomes of the talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh, Ibrahim noted his hope for stronger comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, including relations between parties, and the exchange of experience in leadership, development, economic cooperation, national defence and security, digital economy, cyber security and response to non-traditional security challenges.
Vietnam and Malaysia should also beef up cooperation and share experience in fighting corruption and other negative phenomena, he stressed./.