Politics Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs delighted at development of bilateral relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his visiting Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held talks in Hanoi on July 20, noting with satisfaction the development of the bilateral relations, especially since the establishment of the Strategic partnership in 2015.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front enhances ties with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, held talks with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on July 20, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s working visit to China.

Politics PM suggest Vietnam, US enhance economic connectivity Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and the US enhance connectivity between their economies, step up bilateral trade and accelerate the recovery of their supply chains at a reception for US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Hanoi on July 20.

Politics Leaders extend sympathies to RoK over losses caused by torrential rain Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a message of sympathies to his Republic of Korea counterpart Han Duck-soo over great losses of human and property caused by heavy rains in several localities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).