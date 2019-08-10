About 15 tonnes of breeding fish of different varieties are released to nature in Vam Nao River crossing Binh Thuy commune, Chau Phu district, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on August 10. (Photo: VNA)



– About 15 tonnes of breeding fish of different varieties, including 193,000 individuals of rare indigenous fish, were released to nature in Vam Nao River crossing Binh Thuy commune, Chau Phu district, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on August 10.The event was a joint effort of the Directorate of Fisheries and the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to restore and reproduce aquatic resources for the future generation.Addressing the event, deputy director of the An Giang Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Vo Thi Thanh Van said the fish release does not only aim to restore and protect aquatic biodiversity in the province as well as along the Mekong River but also increase public awareness of the significance of natural resources and sustainably develop local fisheries.Since 2012, the department has partnered with district administrations in various ocassions to release fish along Tien and Hau rivers in the province. Nearly 130 tonnes of fish of different types have been returned to the nature so far. –VNA