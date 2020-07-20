An Giang lays wartime martyrs to rest
At the event (Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) - A memorial service and burial ceremony was held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 20 for 99 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell in the Delta or Cambodia during wartime.
Addressing the ceremony, which took place at the Doc Ba Dac Martyrs Cemetery in Tinh Bien district, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh emphasised that the search for fallen soldiers’ remains is the responsibility of authorities and that Vietnamese people will always remember the contribution soldiers made to the nation.
According to Steering Committee 515 at Military Zone 9, the sets of remains, of which 95 are yet to be identified, were found during searches by Military Zone 9’s K90 and the An Giang Military High Command’s K93 teams in the 2019-2020 dry season.
Of the total, 66 were found in Cambodia’s Kandal, Kongpong Chnang, Takeo, and Kampong Speu provinces, while the remainder were unearthed in An Giang’s Tri Ton and Tinh Bien districts./.