Society Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home: CAAV official From now to the end of August 2020, the aviation sector will continue working with diplomatic and military agencies to conduct 50 more flights to bring over 13,000 Vietnamese citizens home, according to head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Society Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park During the recent field survey in Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan, archaeologists have found many traces of early humans in caves in karst mountains around Ba Be Lake.

Society Ministry keeps urging installation of vessel monitoring systems As many as 23,623 fishing boats or 77.1 percent of those at least 15 metres long nationwide had been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS) as of June 22, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).