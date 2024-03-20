An Giang officials applaud Party chief’s speech on personnel affairs
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – Officials and Party members in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang are paying great attention to and showing their support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the recent meeting of the sub-committee for personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress.
In his speech, the Party chief set the standards for members of the 14th Party Central Committee to truly be exemplary Party members in terms of political mettle, moral qualities and working capacity, emphasising that they must have both virtue and talent, in which virtue is the root.
Appreciating the speech, Nguyen Manh Ha, deputy head of the provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, agreed with the leader’s idea that personnel work not only plays a decisive role in Party building but also is a vital link in all Party activities, and a factor determining the success or failure of the revolution.
The Party General Secretary gave summaries about the important role of personnel work in the country's revolution, which enabled the country to make important steps forward in development, and gain stature, potential, position and reputation as it has today, said Ha.
Truong Long Ho, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Home Affairs, said that the Party leader’s speech was very profound, specific and objective, affirming the importance of personnel work at any Party congress.
According to Ho, personnel work that is carefully prepared in accordance with the regulations and standards set by the Party will create a great breakthrough for the nation building and development cause.
The preparation of personnel for Party congresses at all levels is a task, an honour and a heavy responsibility, requiring each Party member to be truly responsible and impartial in selecting and introducing competent individuals to ensure that the selected officials must have enough virtue, vision, talent, confidence and health to meet the requirements of the Party's political tasks in the new term, he added./.