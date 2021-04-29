Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Ancient village well in Hoa Lu former imperial city

A village well not only provides water for the villagers’ daily use but also maintains its important role in the local people’s social life. An ancient well is well-preserved by local people in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
VNA

  • A water well in the rural district of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

  • The village well provides water for the villagers’ daily use. (Photo: VNA)

  • The village well plays an important role in the local people’s spiritual life. In the photo: A water well in the rural district of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

  • The village well plays an important role in the local people’s spiritual life. In the photo: A water well in the rural district of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province.  (Photo: VNA)

  • The village well plays an important role in the local people’s spiritual life. In the photo: A water well in the rural district of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province.  (Photo: VNA)

  • The village well plays an important role in the local people’s spiritual life. In the photo: A water well in the rural district of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

