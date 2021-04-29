Ancient village well in Hoa Lu former imperial city
A water well in the rural district of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
The village well provides water for the villagers’ daily use. (Photo: VNA)
The village well plays an important role in the local people’s spiritual life. In the photo: A water well in the rural district of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
