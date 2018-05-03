The 3.3 tonnes of pangolin scales were found to be hiden in bags and covered by cashew nut bags (Photo: VNA)

– The customs office at Saigon Port under the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department on May 3 seized an additional 3.3 tonnes of pangolin scales illegally imported from Africa.The container was declared by Tan Vinh Thinh Trade Co. Ltd to contain dried cashew nuts. It was in transit to Cambodia from Nigeria.After examining, the customs office and the Anti-Smuggling Police Department (C74) under the Ministry of Public Security found the pangolin scales contained in bags and covered by cashew nut bags.The city’s customs force is working with relevant agencies to further investigate the case.On April 27, HCM City’s Customs Department also seized nearly 3.8 tonnes of pangolin scales, illegally imported to Cat Lai Port in district 2.The pangolin scales were hidden in bags, in the middle of two containers, surrounded by timber blocks in order to escape the attention of authorised agencies. The case is under investigation.Pangolin scales are still consumed in traditional medicine although it is illegal to hunt, trap, keep, kill, transport, sell or advertise pangolins or pangolin products in Vietnam.-VNA