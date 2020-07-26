Health Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case Vietnam reported another imported COVID-19 case on July 25 afternoon, bringing the national total to 417, according to the National Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of the pandemic.

Health Da Nang authorities meet on COVID-19 prevention and control Authorities of the central city of Da Nang met on July 24 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, after one suspected case was reported in the locality.

Health Deputy PM orders preparedness for new COVID-19 developments Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on July 24 urged all competent forces to remain vigilant and stand ready to cope with new developments of the pandemic.