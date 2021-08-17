Another female officer assigned to UN peacekeeping mission
Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien presents flowers to Lieut. Colonel Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong, the first women officer of Vietnam at the UN mission in South Sudan for 2019-2020 as a UN military observer (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence on August 17 handed over the President’s decision to assign Lieutenant Colonel Vu Thi Kim Oanh to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Oanh has become the fifth female officer to join UN peacekeeping operations in individual form.
So far, Vietnam has sent 39 female officers to the UN peacekeeping missions, accounting for 16 percent of the total Vietnamese personnel at the mission, much higher than the average ratio of other countries.
Oanh is scheduled to depart in early September this year.
At the ceremony, participants also reviewed the performance of Lieut. Colonel Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong during her office tenure as a military observer at the UN mission in South Sudan.
According to Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, the UN recognised that Lieut. Colonel Phuong excellently completed all of her missions and received “For the UN peacekeeping cause” medal of the UN, and other rewards for her strong performance.
As of August 2021, Vietnam had sent 245 military officers to UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, Central Africa and UN headquarters in both individual and unit forms./.