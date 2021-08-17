Politics PM orders law revision to create new impetus for development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 requested the Ministry of Justice and relevant ministries to study and build a law to amend many others to remove bottlenecks that have existed for many years in order to create new impetus for development, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Congratulations to Indonesia on Independence Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 sent congratulatory letters to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Indonesia (August 17, 1945 - 2021).

Politics Vietnam to affirm support for cooperation in COVID-19 fight at 42nd AIPA General Assembly Vietnam will show its viewpoint on promoting COVID-19 prevention and control cooperation, particularly concerning vaccines, among member parliaments of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and ASEAN nations at the upcoming 42nd General Assembly of the AIPA (AIPA- 42), said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics VFF should promote key role in reinforcing national great unity bloc: Party leader The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and its member organisations should better perform their key role in building the national great unity bloc, sticking to the goal of national independence and socialism, and resolutely safeguarding national independence and sovereignty, thus maintaining socio-political stability for national construction, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has stated.