Society Workshop features President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Russia The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association on May 12 held a workshop on President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary activities in Russia and at K9 relic site in Hanoi's outlying district of Ba Vi.

Society Binh Thuan authorities to inspect enterprises exporting aquatic products to EU Authorities of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan will inspect enterprises exporting aquatic products to the European market to prepare for the European Commission (EC)’s fourth round of inspection of the local fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in late May.

Society Tin Tuc Newspaper awarded first-class Labour Order on 40th anniversary Tin Tuc (News), a newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was granted a first-class Labour Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on May 12 to celebrate 40 years since it published its first issue (May 14, 1983-2023).

Society Ninh Binh: livelihood aid provided for people with disabilities Many disabled people in the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh have received vocation training and thus earning sustainable livelihoods via support projects launched by the ActionAid Vietnam and Aid for Social Protection Program Foundation Vietnam (AFV).