Ao dai procession promotes HCM Cỉty’s culture, tourism
More than 5,000 people, including leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, government departments, and agencies, members of the Women’s Union, ambassadors of the Ao Dai Festival, artists, and residents participated in a mass showcase of ao dai (the Vietnamese traditional long dress), which was a highlight of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2024.
-
The Ao dai showcase forms part of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2024. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Women dressed in ao dai in the colours of the Vietnamese flag participate in the mass showcase. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Over 5,000 people participate in the ao dai procession along Nguyen Hue pedestrian mall. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
People dressed in vibrant ao dai attend the ao dai procession themed “I love Vietnamese ao dai”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Ngoc Chau checks in with young people. (Photo: VNP/VNA)