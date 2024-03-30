Ao dai procession promotes HCM Cỉty’s culture, tourism

More than 5,000 people, including leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, government departments, and agencies, members of the Women’s Union, ambassadors of the Ao Dai Festival, artists, and residents participated in a mass showcase of ao dai (the Vietnamese traditional long dress), which was a highlight of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2024.