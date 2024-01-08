Each designer incorporated elements from their own hometown, showcasing the beauty and progress of their respective localities.

The showcase also included an artistic performance to celebrate the new year of 2024.

According the organizers, the showcase aims to evoke childhood memories among the audience, while also serving as a reminder of the rich traditions and history present in all regions around the country.

This is expected to bring a source of energy to audience to welcome the upcoming traditional New Year./.

VNA