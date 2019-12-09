World Thailand works to attract more Vietnamese tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to tap second-tier cities and provinces in Vietnam to bring in more first-time visitors to the country.

World Thai PM receives poor rating after six months in office: poll Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has received a poor rating after six months as head of an elected government, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute for Development Administration (NIDA).

World Indonesia plans to set up int’l fish markets The Indonesian government is considering the establishment of international fish markets in various localities nationwide to fully tap the economic potential of the country’s fisheries sector.

World APEC member economies pledge to enhance cooperation Member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have pledged to boost their cooperation at the APEC Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting (CSOM) held in Singapore on December 7.