Appeal court reduces prison sentence for ex-mayor of Hanoi in Nhat Cuong case
The People's Court of Hanoi on July 13 reduced the prison sentence of former chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung regarding the case of illegally interfering in bidding activities to help Nhat Cuong company win the package deal related to digitisation at the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.
According to the court of appeals' decision, Chung will serve a jail term of two years, taking into account his work and fulfilment of compensation, instead of the three years given at the first-instance trial.
Chung submitted to the court 85 commendation certificates and medals for his good performance in the past to petition the court to mitigate his penalties.
At the court of appeal, the trial panel assessed that Chung had accepted personal responsibility.
Moreover, the defendant is suffering from a serious illness that requires treatment, so the court agreed to reduce the sentence for the defendant.
The court of appeal also reduced the sentences of two other defendants in the case, saying that although the first-instance judgments pronounced against them were correct and appropriate, the two defendants committed crimes under the direction of their superiors, and during the investigation and trial, they made a sincere declaration.
The court noted that the two defendants had paid more than 3 billion VND (129,000 USD) each to overcome the consequences./.