Society Proportion of online public services grows 1.6 times The proportion of online administrative services hit 45.78% as of June, an annual growth of 1.6 times from the same period last year.

Society Brigade 167 under Naval Region 2 protecting national sovereignty Formed in July 2013, the Artillery-Missile Ship Brigade 167 of the Vietnam People’s Navy has affirmed its position as a main force of Naval Region 2 in ensuring national sovereignty in the southern region of the country.

Society Criminal cases drop, online frauds rise in HCM City The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City detected and prosecuted 3,677 criminal cases in the first six months of this year, a decrease of 1,441 cases compared with the same period last year.