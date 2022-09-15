Applied fine art works on display
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong (second from right) sees works displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Over 200 modern and traditional designs of applied fine art works by 138 authors throughout the country are on display at the 5th National Fine Arts Exhibition.
The works are finalists selected from 538 entries to a competition launched more than four months ago which saw the participation of 183 authors from 25 localities in the country.
Addressing the exhibition's opening ceremony on September 13, culture deputy minister Ta Quang Dong admitted that the competition is a big cultural event hosted by the ministry and other concerned agencies to praise creative results by domestic artists in the past three years.
“The event encourages and orientates artists to create and design products with applicability and aesthetic values,” he said. “The event also helps enhance the connection between designers, handicraft artisans, producers, distributors and customers.”
The organisers awarded two sets of prizes including 22 prizes to the most distinguished works of two categories, namely creative design and applicable products.
The creative design prizes include a first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes. The first prize of 30 million VND (1,269 USD) in cash went to the group of Le Thi Thu Thao, Bui Hanh Luu and Tran Thi Le Quyen (from Hanoi FPT University) for the work titled “Unzipped – Support Teenagers on Genders and Prevent Sexual Abuse”.
In the applicable product category, there was no first prize awarded while two second, four third and five encouragement prizes were given.
Two second prizes, each worth 20 million VND were given to Le Duy Duc (from the northern province of Son La) with a work titled Co Tu Mon (Gate of Old Pagoda) and Nguyen Van Tinh (from Hanoi) with a work titled Binh Hoa Dan Tre (Flower Vase made by Bamboo Knitting).
Deputy Minister Dong said this is a chance for art lovers to see a variety of materials, forms of creation, diversity in graphic art and product design.
“Artists have various fresh ideas and designs with the most up-to-date technology trends and diverse ways of expressions aiming to community benefit,” he said.
The official highlighted that the applicable product category has various products based on a traditional handicraft foundation.
“The two categories reflect the present life of Vietnamese applicable fine arts, with traditional values going along with technology development and international design trend,” he said.
The exhibition will run until September 27 at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi./.