Binh Dinh (VNA) – Jet ski racer Rashid Al-Mulla from Saudi Arabia has won his appeal against the results posted by the judges for the second of the Freestyle Motos at the Grand Prix of Binh Dinh -Vietnam in Quy Nhon, under the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship, on March 24 and won back the gold cup in the event.

Al-Mulla claimed that during his time on the water for Moto 2, his set contained more quantity, style and variety than he had been given credit for by the jury.

After reviewing available video footage, race officials agreed that the Emirati racer was correct and he was awarded the victory in Moto 2.

That meant that he tied on 47 points with world No.1 Roberto Mariani and earned the Grand Prix win on the tie-breaker by having won the second of the two Motos. Paulo Nuñes from Portugal finished third.



From March 22-24, at Thi Nai lagoon, Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh, 55 riders from 26 delegations around the world presented their performances in the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in four categories, namely Freestyle, Ski Division, Ski Ladies, and Runabout.



After the Grand Prix of Binh Dinh, the UIM-ABP World Championship will continue its journey to find the throne in 2024 at locations, including the EUROPE (May 31 - June 2), Grand Prix of Italy (June 21 – 23), the EUROPE (July 1 – 4), and Grand Prix of Indonesia (November 23 - November 24).

The final champion is decided by the sum of the accumulated points of all stages.

The UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship is one of the fastest, most demanding and entertaining sports on water attracting the world’s best riders./.