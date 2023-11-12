Aquatic wonders at Lotte World Hanoi Aquarium
Located inside Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, the Lotte World Hanoi Aquarium is an ideal entertainment venue for local residents as well as domestic and international visitors. The aquarium combines the beauty of Vietnamese culture with nature, using modern technology from around the world.
Visitors at the Lotte World Hanoi Aquarium. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors can not only admire the mysterious beauty of thousands of marine creatures but also gain a glimpse of a magical underwater world. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ecosystems are recreated under coral reefs, home to myriad colourful fish. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors can walk along a 650-metre path through different areas with various themes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
At the weekend, many families have fun at the aquarium, which is located on Vo Chi Cong and Lac Long Quan Streets. (Photo: VNP/VNA)