Culture - Sports Vietnam to play friendly match with Jordan Vietnam will play a friendly match with Jordan on May 31 to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Culture - Sports Photographer depicts beauty of Vietnam’s sea, islands Depriving from the love for photography, photographer Gian Thanh Son has depicted the beauty of Vietnamese sea and islands which he has had an opportunity to fly over such as Truong Sa, Phu Quy, Con Dao, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases secrets of Muong cultural and spiritual life The secrets of spiritual culture and life of the Muong ethnic minority in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa will be revealed at an exhibition titled Mo Muong to be held later this week.

Culture - Sports Art programme held in honour of Hung Kings The art programme “Sacred roots - the Ancestral Lands of Hung Kings” featured a kaleidoscope of stellar performances at Van Lang park, Viet Tri city, the northern midland province of Phu Tho on April 20 in commemoration of the Hung Kings, who were believed to be the founders of the Vietnamese country.